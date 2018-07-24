Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif concluded party’s election campaign with an impressive show of power in Dera Ghazi Khan while his son Hamza Shehbaz addressed two rallies in Lahore and took out a procession which ended at Data Darbar.

On the last day of the poll campaign, the PML-N president, during his visit to DG Khan, also went to the residence of an ardent worker of the party, Manzoor Chungwani, who breathed his last a few days ago. He met the family members of the deceased and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Shehbaz Sharif addressed a huge rally and motivated the people to vote for the party, urging them to let the wheel of development of the country come into motion again under the PML-N government. He also grilled PTI Chairman Imran Khan for doing nothing for the people of KP where his party ruled for five years. He resolved to make Pakistan economically equal to Malaysia and Turkey, beating the arch rival, India, in every sphere of the national life. He also highlighted the achievements made by the PML-N government towards ending loadshedding and terrorism and putting the economy on the track of development.

He also called upon southern Punjab voters to reject those who change their loyalties for personal gains and do not have mind to serve the masses. He also highlighted the services rendered by his government for the people of South Punjab and mentioned social-sector programmes initiated to provide health, education and clean water facilities to the residents of this part by spending record development budgets. He pledged to develop DG Khan like Lahore if his party comes to power again. He said on July 25, ‘tiger’ will roar everywhere in the country with the power of public vote.

In the city, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif addressed big gatherings in Raiwind and Mochi Gate Bagh on the last leg of the party campaign. Hamza also led a big procession of the workers to Data Darbar where they offered dua for the success of the PML-N in the elections.