Swat - The NA-3 constituency Swat offers a tough competition and an unexpected outcome could not be ruled out as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif backed by the Muttahida Majlis–e–Amal is flexing his muscles against former MNA and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Saleem-ur-Rehman.

Shahrayar Amirzeb of Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party’s Abdul Karim and independent candidate Mulana Hujutullah are also in the race in the constituency.

The aspirants and their supporters, over the past several days, left no stone unturned in arranging corner meetings, rallies and door-to-door campaigns, trying to convince the voters to vote for them, keeping their past performances and future plans in mind.

As a last ditch effort, the PML-N organized a massive rally in Mingora which was also attended by MMA workers and supporters as well. Though the rally pulled a large crowd, the PTI’s rally, a day earlier, equally attracted a large number of people with several participants claiming PTI’s win in the NA-3 constituency.

The NA-3 constituency has three major issues — clean drinking water, electricity and health facilities. As the voters had given a mandate to the PTI in the previous elections, but their Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government and both Rehman and MNA Murad Saeed failed to provide any relief to the local populace in terms of civic amenities.

The residents of Rajabad, Malookabad and other areas surrounding the Mingora city still face the issue of clean drinking water as the PTI provincial government failed to solve the major problem, and protests by the locals against the unavailability of the commodity remained a common feature in the past.

The main GT Road from Landakay to Mingora is also in a dilapidated condition with locals and tourists complaining about the bumpy road drive.

On the other hand, Shahbaz Sharif has built Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital in Sangota falling in the constituency and the locals have benefitted from the health facility to some extent.

During his visit to Swat, the younger Sharif gave his words that the day was not far off when, if their party was voted by the constituents, Swat will be turned into country’s top tourists resort and its major problems including water, electricity and road infrastructure issues will be resolved on a priority basis.

Political pundits say that the results of the NA-3 constituency will highly bank on three provincial constituencies PK 4, PK-5 and PK-6 and the voters, who will vote to provincial assembly candidates, will automatically cast their ballots to the NA candidates.

PML-N KP President Amir Muqam is contesting elections from PK-4, PML-N candidate Irshad Khan from PK-5 and Habib Ali Shah from PK- 6 and all of their voters will automatically cast their NA vote to Sharif.

They also say that the PTI candidate will get only party’s votes and its three provincial candidates’ votes were not in such large numbers as PTI workers and supporters from the constituency also recorded their protest at PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Bala over the distribution of party tickets.

PPP candidate Shaharyar Amirzeb has his own person votes as he is the grandson of Wali-e-Swat. His son Amirzeb Shaharyar is also contesting elections from PK-5 where his position is not strong while the party candidates in PK-4 and PK-6 were new entrants and people may not vote for them as a number of bigwigs are in the race in their respective constituencies.

Political analysts says that it would be a tough and beck and neck between Shehbaz and Rehman.