Share:

Nadal sitting pretty atop ATP rankings

PARIS - Rafael Nadal remains top of the ATP tennis world rankings with the 32-year-old 17-time Grand Slam winner enjoying a comfortable margin over his eternal rival the Swiss Roger Federer. Serbian Novak Djokovic is in 10th position, after turning round from a long slump as a swathe of American tournaments swing into view ahead of the US Open starting late August. Switzerland’s Roger Federer is at number two with 7,080 points while Germany’s Alexander Zverev is at number three with 5,665. Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro has 5,395 points for fourth place while hero of Wimbledon Kevin Anderson of South Africa jumped to number five with 4,655 points. Grigor Dimitrov is at number six, Marin Cilic at number seven, Dominic Thiem at number eight and John Isner at number nine.–AFP

Johnson clinches Newport title

NEW YORK - Third seeded Steve Johnson defeated first time finalist Ramkumar Ramanathan of India 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 to capture the ATP Tour's Newport tournament on Sunday. The 28-year-old American earned his fourth career ATP title and second of the season, winning 83 percent of his first serves in the one hour, 59 minute hour match on the grass courts. "I have been fortunate enough to win a couple of times," said Johnson, who won the clay court tournament in Houston in April. "This is my first one as married man so now I can go home and share this with my wife." Johnson, who breezed through the draw without dropping more than three games in a set heading into the final, closed out the match with a blistering forehand winner down the line. –AFP"He came out and served great," Johnson said of Ramanathan.–AFP

British champ Molinari hails 'hero' Rocca

CARNOUSTIE - Francesco Molinari insisted Costantino Rocca would remain his "hero and idol" after succeeding where his compatriot failed narrowly by becoming the first Italian to win the British Open. Despite the pressure of playing alongside golf great Tiger Woods, Molinari produced a brilliant final round of 69 to win the Open at the Carnoustie course in Scotland on Sunday. Remarkably, it was the 35-year-old Molinari's second consecutive round without the blemish of a bogey and saw him finish the Open on eight under par. "It feels weird," Molinari said. "Costantino still is and will always be my hero and my idol. "His text last (Sunday) night was probably one of the most special ones. He came so close to winning this that it's for him as well. He told me congratulations and how pleased he was for me.–AFP

LAHORE: Newly-elected executive committee members pose in a photo at Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah was elected president, Sarfraz Ahmad patron-in-chief, Abdul Rauf senior vice president, Saif ur Rehman vice president, Shahid Raza Khan secretary general, Masood Ahmad joint secretary, Saleem Ahmad Khan treasurer, Tariq Nadeem captain, Syed M Shah vice-captain and Mehmood Ahmad head coach.–Staff Reporter