WAZIRABAD-Pakistan Awami Tehreek Wazirabad has announced its support to PTI candidates Ahmad Chattha and Shabbir Akram Cheema in NA-79 and PP-52 respectively.

This was announced during a PAT convention that was chaired by Tehsil president Minhajul Quran Dr Shehzad Ahmad at Wazirabad. Asjad Hussain Dhotar, Badar Zaman Chattha, Jamal Nasir Cheema, Syed Aal-e-Ahmad Shah, Ehsan Gondal, Qamar Zaman Mehar, Amjad Farooq Butt and Allama Sanaullah Rabbani were also present while Muhammad Ahmad Chattha and Shabbir Akram Cheema were also specially invited. The office-bearers of all the organisations of PAT, Tehreek-e-Minhajul Quran, MSM and Minhaj Youth wing attended the convention.

PAT notables stated that 12,000 registered members of PAT would take part in the election campaign along with PTI's candidates. A six-member committee consisting of Asjad Hussain Dhotar, Badar Zaman Chatha, Ehsan Gondal, Qamar Zaman Mehar, Amjad Farooq Butt and Malik Taimur, on the directive of Allama Tahirul Qadri, has taken the political decision in the better interest of Pakistan and tried not to harm the corruption eradication campaign. They said it was a joint agenda of Pakistan Awami Tehreek and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

They added that PAT voters would use their right for the betterment of democracy and to make Pakistan a corruption-free country. "Chattha family has a spotless political career while Ahmad Chattha fulfils the criteria mentioned in Section 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan. They said PAT would support such candidates," they said.

They said that blood of martyrs of Model Town wasnot so cheap that it could be forgotten easily. The case will reach its logical end, they said. Asjad Hussain Dhotar, the PAT candidate from NA-79 and Badar Zaman Chattha, from PP 52 have announced withdrawal of their candidature in favour of PTI's candidates.