Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk on Monday inaugurated the showcasing of two vintage cars at the Pakistan Monument, which have remained under the use of the country’s heads of State and government and also the visiting dignitaries from time to time.

The Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow and the Mercedes Pullman S600 is a gift from the Prime Minister’s Office to the Pakistan Monument Museum, which have been put on display for the general public. Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir ul Mulk had taken the decision to restore and preserve the vintage cars and ordered their placement at the Museum, instead of an earlier proposal of their auction. During his visit to the Museum, the Prime Minister expressed hope that showcasing of cars would help the young generations learn about Pakistan’s history and also the tradition of hospitality towards the visiting international guests. He took a round of the Museum and evinced keen interest in the vintage cars which he termed as “witness to an important part of national history”.

Later, Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahera Shahid told APP that Hakkas (Pvt) Limited had volunteered to restore the glorious cars complimentarily in the spirit of preserving the valued national heritage. She expressed confidence that the vintage cars would attract more visitors at the unique Museum which offers glimpses of history through three-dimensional dioramas.

The luxurious Mercedes Pullman S600, built in 1970, was imported by the Government of Pakistan the same year and remained in use of President General Yahya Khan and Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. The visiting dignitaries who used the car included Palestine’s President Yasir Arafat, Egypt’s President Anwar Saddat, Libya’s President Colonel Moammar Gaddafi, Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal bin Abdul Aziz and several other prominent world leaders. The Rolls Royce Silver Shadow, built in 1976, was gifted by Shah Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz to the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. It remained under the use of Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Prince Karim Aga Khan, Saudi Arabia’s Shah Khalid bin Abdul Aziz, UAE’s Sheikh Sultan Bin Al Nahyan, Princess Diana, Boxer Muhammad Ali and the leaders of China, Japan, Thailand, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office was set to auction off the car on June 22 but when the matter was brought to the attention of the caretaker prime minister, he ordered for the cancellation of the auction and directed that the historical cars be placed in a museum. Three car enthusiasts, Haris Aziz, Karim Yusuf and Moin Abbasi played a major role in highlighting the issue and also wrote to the secretary Cabinet on June 19 for the cancellation of the auction.