SADIQABAD -Newly-posted DSP Sadiqabad Circle Akhtar Jatoi said during a media talk that the police would show no leniency towards criminal elements. He warned that those involved in smuggling of arms and drugs would be dealt with sternly. He informed the media that the police officers concerned had been directed to clean the city from outlaws. He added that the police would play an effective role in suppressing street crimes and theft incidents. "The police will take stern action against illegal encroachments," the DSP vowed, and adding that the police would impound unregistered and plateless vehicles. "Cars with black windowpanes will not be spared," he added. The DSP warned the complainants not to file false applications at police stations or they would face the music otherwise.

He advised people not to rent their house without police approval, adding "Wheelie doers cannot escape punishment." "The police will launch a vigorous crackdown on land grabbers. And Insha Allah! Police will overcome the crime in Sadiqabad with public assistance," he concluded.