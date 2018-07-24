Share:

KANDHKOT - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took out a rally from Kandhkot to Dera Morre Kashmore on Monday. According to details, thousands of people from Kashmore district participated in the rally from one city to another city. They chanted slogans in favour and support of PPP's candidates. Rally was led by former ex-provincial minister Sardar Saleem Jaan Khan Mazari, ex-minster for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Gul Mohammad Khan Jakhrani, GS Kashmore Altaf Ahmed Khoso, Dr Fida Hussain Mirani, Iqrar Jakhrani and others.

The rally was ended at city park Kashmore peacefully. Meanwhile, various communities of Kashmore arranged a gathering at opposite of city park however leaders of PPP addressed the huge crowd of people they said that PPP would win throughout Pakistan.

“PPP is the party of poor, farmers and labourers which always had served the people without any discrimination,” they added.