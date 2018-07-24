Share:

LAHORE - Prof Mohammad Tayyab on Monday assumed charge as principal of the Postgraduate Medical Institute/Ameer-ud-Din Medical College/Lahore General Hospital.

He visited different departments of the hospital. Faculty members, Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salah-ud-Din, administrative doctors and Nursing Superintendent Razia Bano welcomed and congratulated Prof Tayyab on new assignment. They assured him of their full cooperation to improve delivery of healthcare services. Prof Tayyab said all measures would be taken to improve medical education for MBBS and postgraduate students and healthcare delivery at the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences and LGH. He vowed to utilize all resources to solve problems of doctors and allied staff. Prof Tayyab is foreign qualified who has vast experience of practice and management in the medical field.

He got distinction in different sections of health sector and known as expert of his subject. He expressed determination to work with his team and with honesty and dedication and attain the targets set before him. The principal said that he would be visiting all the institutions off and on and will remain in touch with the issues personally.