Islamabad - In the wake of recent firing incidents that have marred the election campaign in the capital, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate from NA-54, Asad Umar has sought more constituency polling stations to be declared highly sensitive.

Asad Umar has approached the District Returning Officer, Islamabad with a plea owing to the recent violent incidents and emerging tension between the supporters of the political parties on the run-up to Election Day in Islamabad, it is necessary that some 13 more polling stations in NA-54 be declared highly sensitive. The polling stations fall in the jurisdiction of union council Mera Sumbal Jaffer, Badhana Kalan, Tarnol, Sangjani, Shah Allah Ditta and Golra.

The polling stations identified by the PTI candidate to be marked as highly sensitive include Brave School System in Mera Sumbal Jaafer (First floor), Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-VIII) Dhrek Mohri, Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-X) Badhana Kalan, Sher Nawaz Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-X) Badhana Kalan, Aamish Salman Shaheed Model Schools for Boys (I-V) Tarnol, Hasnain Shareef Shaheed Model College for Boys (VI-VIII) Tarnol, Uzair Ahmed Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-V) Pind Parian, Arbab Sadiqullah Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-X) Naughazi, Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-VIII) Sarai Kharbooza, Shahzeb Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-V) Shah Allah Ditta No. I, Ahmad Ali Shaheed Model School for Boys (VI-X) Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-X) Maira Beri No. 1 and Saad ur Rehman Shaheed Model School for Boys (I-X) Maira Bri.

The Special Branch of Islamabad police have already identified 53 out of 750 polling stations in Islamabad as sensitive for polling on July 25 (tomorrow) in connection with general elections-2018. According to the police report, the political workers of opposing candidates can resort to violence at these polling stations which may lead to loss of life and property.

Eighteen such polling stations fall under Koral police station’s jurisdiction, 3 under Nilor police station, 4 under Industrial Area police station and 2 under Shehzad Town, Sihala, Kohsar and Bani Gala police stations each. Similarly, 3 police stations falling under the limits of Bhara Kahu police station and 11 under the limits of Aabpara police station have been declared as sensitive.

Furthermore, the ICT Administration has decided to ensure strict implementation of Election Commission’s code of conduct for the general elections-2018 in Islamabad Capital Territory. In the meanwhile, the ICT administration has completed all the arrangements for smooth conduct of polling tomorrow (Wednesday).

The capital police would be assisted by over 7,000 personnel from Rangers, FC, Azad Kashmir police for the security duty during the general election. According to the plan, about 6,502 personnel will be deployed at the 773 polling stations in the capital and that a team of nine will be deployed at all of the 24 ‘highly sensitive’ polling stations. Similarly, over 3000 personnel will be deployed at the 677 ‘normal’ polling stations’ in the capital, with a team of five at each station.

The capital has been divided into four police administrative zones and each will be provided with four platoons on standby, each consisting of 20 personnel. About 100 halting points will be established across the capital in connection with the elections and a team of five personnel will be performing security duties at each point. Some 70 pickets will also be established in the capital with four personnel at each on the occasion of general election. A control room will be established in the office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad on the occasion of general elections and main control room will be established in Safe City Control Room and the polling stations would be connected with the safe city center, according to the plan.

tahir niaz