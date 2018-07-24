Share:

LAHORE - Rains have been forecast for parts of the country on polling day .

As per synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over Northwest Balochistan. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue in coming days.

Rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Dera Ismael Khan divisions, Islamabad , Kashmir and at isolated places in Sargodha, Zhob, Quetta divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In Lahore, scattered rains and winds caused decrease in the mercury level, providing relief from the prevailing muggy weather.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 35 degree Celsius and 28C respectively.