Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Former Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett has said she feels “lucky to be here” after sustaining injuries in a stock car racing crash last week. The actress turned radio presenter was driving with Minster FM co-host Ben Fry at Hunmanby Raceway in North Yorkshire when she crashed into a concrete wall. The 36-year-old, who played Jo Sugden in Emmerdale, sprained both wrists and suffered severe bruising in the crash. “I’ve never felt pain like it,” she said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “It’s something you never expect to happen to you and it’s just a bit of a blur still, to be honest.”