LAHORE - The country’s top judge on Monday directed akistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to finalize its recommendations for standard for medical colleges’ fee and admission, with directives to the colleges to follow the standards.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while heading a three-member bench seized with the hearing of multiple suo motu notices at the Supreme Court Lahore registry. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan were the other members of the bench.

During the proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that as many as Rs745 million had been recovered from the private medical colleges which they had collected from the students in the name of fee and donation to get admission.

FIA Director Muhammad Usman said that they had returned the recovered amount to 23,000 students.

The CJP directed the council to hold the meeting on Monday (yesterday) to make recommendations in this regard, making it clear that strict action would be taken if anyone was found guilty of violating the standards.

Taking up another case regarding smog and environmental pollution, the CJP directed Punjab government to implement recommendations of smog commission headed by Dr. Pervez Hassan in letter and spirit.

The top judge passed the order on petition moved by Advocate Sheraz Zaka seeking directives for the authorities concerned to deal with the threat of environmental pollution. The CJP sought names from the commission’s head and secretary for members of a committee to be formed for the implementation of the recommendations.

Earlier Dr. Hassan along with the smog commission’s members Anwaar Hussain and Sheraz Zaka presented a comprehensive report about smog and air pollution.

The commission said vehicles were the main cause of about 40 per cent of air pollution and that there were only four mobile units available to deal with air pollution against a minimum requirement of 40 in the province.

At this, the CJP observed that there were complaints that petrol being smuggled from Iran was better than the one being imported by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The chief justice adjourned hearing for ten days to wait for the names to be suggested by the commission and the EPA to form a implementation committee.

The CJP also deferred the matter of incinerators till second week of November with direction to the government to keep filing monthly reports with the court appointed local commission, Advocate Ayesha Hamid.

A law officer representing the Punjab government said that 13 incinerators had been installed in different parts of Punjab while as many as more would stand functional on Nov 1, 2018.

Hearing a complaint moved by famous film actress Babara Sharif against illegal occupation of her property at MM Alam road, the CJP sought personal appearance of the respondent.

Babara Sharif personally appeared before the court and submitted a complaint stating that the jeweler to whom she rented out her property did not pay her rent for over one year and also refused to vacate the shop. The chief justice directed the police to produce the owner of the jewelry shop in the court and deferred the proceedings until July 25.

In a separate petition about appointment of Abul Hassan Najmi and non-implementation of a court’s order for the approval of the ADR law from the cabinet, CJP Nisar directed Punjab government to submit compliance report about approval of alternate dispute resolution (ADR) law draft.

However, a law officer told the bench that Mr Najami had already resigned from the post and his resignation was also accepted by the authority concerned. The bench adjourned the hearing till August.