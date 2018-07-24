Share:

WARBURTON-It is a great honour for Govt High School Warburton City as its students have grabbed prominent positions result in Secondary School Certificate [SSC] examination 2018. According to the details given by the Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka, three 1312 students appeared in SSC exam 2018 out of which two 265 remained successful with the passing percentage of 85 while school occupied the sixth position in the district. On the other hand, Kashif Ali Roll No. 192289 secured 1,077 marks out of 1,100 and stood first among students of government schools of Nankana Sahib district. He belongs to a very poor family and his father is a labourer. His father was very happy on this achievement and hoped to see his son as doctor. Abdul Rehman Roll No.192306 is another student of this school who secured 1061 marks in SSC exam 2018. Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka announced two new brand motorcycles for both students to be given in a grand prize distribution ceremony just after general election.

Nisar Ahmad Meo Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Nankana Sahib, Rana Ehtesham ul Haq District Education Officer Secondary Nankana Sahib, Headmasters' Asscociation, Senior Staff Association and PASS Nankana Sahib and general public congratulated Principal, Staff and students who touched the new landmarks in SSC examination 2018.

Four dacoits held

in police raid

The Okara Saddr police arrested four armed dacoits hiding behind the bushes to commit dacoity. On tip-off, the police raided a site near village 27/2L the other night and arrested Hassan Chrra, Malang Ali, Malangi, Sher Muhammad Lunda with weapons. Two of their two accomplices including Ashraf and Haidar succeeded in fleeing away. A case had been registered.