ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police on Monday arrested seven outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 1135 grams of hashish, weapons and other looted items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi, he said, efforts were accelerated to arrest those involved in drug-peddling activities. He said that Noon Police arrested two men identified as Bashir and Ejaz and recovered 135 grams of hashish from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested Asif and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Bani Gala police arrested Mumtaz and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Golra police arrested Haider Ali for his alleged involved in a theft case. Ramna police arrested Younas and recovered a stolen mobile phone from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Noman and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him. The police have registered cases against these persons and further investigation is underway.–sTAFF REPORTER