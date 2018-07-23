Share:

STOCKHOLM:- Sweden is facing an “extreme” risk of more wildfires in coming days because of hot and dry weather, authorities warned Monday, as dozens of fires raged across the Scandinavian country. The civil protection agency MSB counted 27 active fires across Sweden on Monday, half the previous day’s number. At least four of the fires had not been brought under control, MSB said, and weather conditions were stacked against firefighters. Sweden is experiencing an unprecedented drought and soaring temperatures which have reached the highest in a century.