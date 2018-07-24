Share:



Members of the Lebanese security forces supervise Syrian refugee families who left the village of Arsal in the Bekaa valley and gathered near an army checkpoint at Wadi Hmeid before leaving to their homes in Syria's Qalamoun region



Lebanese Red Cross members speak to Syrian refugees at a Lebanese army checkpoint in Wadi Hmeid in the Bekaa valley after leaving the village of Arsal to return to their homes in Syria's Qalamoun region



Syrian refugees ride a truck carrying their personal belongings at a Lebanese army checkpoint in Wadi Hmeid in the Bekaa valley, after leaving the village of Arsal to return to their homes in Syria's Qalamoun region



Syrian children ride a truck carrying their personal belongings at a Lebanese army checkpoint in Wadi Hmeid in the Bekaa valley, after leaving the village of Arsal to return to their homes in Syria's Qalamoun region