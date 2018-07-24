Share:

LAHORE - Export Committee Pakistan Tanners Association Chairman Anjum Zafar has said that very huge amounts of Duty Drawback Claims of the member exporters are stuck-up with the Customs Collectorate against export shipments of leather made through Lahore Airport and Customs Lahore has not been cleared so far despite several meetings with Collector concerned.

Non-availability of cheque signing authority kept the leather exporters away from their refund amount meanwhile, that has now piled up to Rs450 million.

"Forthcoming Eid-al-Azha necessitates smooth supply of funds for exporters of leather," Anjum added. He warned the masses that if leather tanners could not receive refund payments, they would not be able to buy stocks of raw of hides/skins this Eid which this may result in loss of precious raw stocks and loss to farmers, butchers and the whole supply chain of leather industry.

He invited attention of government that a lot of people have business stakes in raw stocks on Eid that will be totally dependent on tanners' interest in buying these stocks to prepare leather. Without ample funds, leather industry would fail to operate normally and whole market mechanism would be disturbed if Customs fails to clear-off heavy payments.