Share:

Rawalpindi - A traffic warden was shot dead in a dairy shop during an alleged armed dacoity in Dheri Hassanabad, informed sources on Monday.

The incident took place within limit of Police Station (PS) Civil Line. Dacoits managed to flee the crime scene.

Officers from Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) visited the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

According to sources, a gang of four dacoits carrying weapons barged into Butt Dairy Shop located at Dheri Hassanabad at 3am and made three people including shop owner Saif Ullah hostage on gunpoint.

The dacoits snatched Rs 7500 and mobile phones from the shop owner and were trying to escape when a traffic warden named Asghar Butt entered the shop.

Asghar Butt tried to overwhelm the fleeing dacoits when one of the dacoits opened fire at him.

As a result, Asghar Butt died on the spot whereas the dacoits managed to escape on two motorcycles towards Alaf Shah Graveyard.

A heavy contingent of police including investigators from HIU also rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to hospital for post-mortem. Police registered a case against the unknown dacoits under sections 302 and 393 of PPC on complaint of Saif Ullah, the brother-in-law of deceased Asghar Butt.

No arrest has been made so far. SHO PS Civil Line was not available for his comments.