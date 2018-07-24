Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan cricket team will be arriving home in small groups from today (Tuesday) after a successful tour of Zimbabwe and record making feats of members of the team.

Pakistan team made a clean sweep of 5-0 in the five-match one-day series and its players will start arriving home from Dubai and its last player will arrive home on July 26. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad will be the lone member of the team to arrive home first in Karachi on Tuesday evening.

The largest group comprising 11 players and officials including Azhar Mahmood, Talat Ali Malik, Mickey Arthur, Aun M Zaidi, Talha Ejaz, Col (R) Azam Khan, Hasan Ali, Fahim Ashraf, M Amir, M Hafeez and Asif Ali will reach Lahore on July 25 at 1:50am early morning.

The third group of players comprising Shadab Khan, M Nawaz and Usman Shinwari will land at Islamabad airport on July 25.

Dashing batsman Fakhar Zaman, who set a number of records in the one-day international series one after another and amused the nation with outstanding batting skills, is the lone player to arrive in Peshawar on July 25. Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is the last member of the team, who will arrive his hometown Sialkot on July 26.