RAHIM YAR KHAN-The district administration has failed to monitor activities of leaders of different political parties involved in pre-poll rigging and violations of ECP code of conduct.

Though Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmed Jamil has assigned ADC (Revenue), Administrator local bodies institutions Ehsan Ali Jamali and AC Hira Rizwan to monitoring violation of election CoC, violation of the law continues unabated.

According to sources, both the officials had removed large size billboards of many candidates but in few areas of the city some councillors of suspended municipal committee are busy carrying out developmental work with own resources or by influencing the contractors. People of Patwarian Street, Basti Amanat Ali Airport Road informed that two projects are in progress nowadays, one is of streets tough tiling and the other is of sewerage system, adding that PML-N councillor Abdul Waheed Bhatti is executing the projects to grab votes of the residents.

The other day, the Municipal Officer (infrastructure) got registered an FIR against a PML-N councillor Muhammad Aslam and his two companions on charges of executing tough tiling in Mohallah Islampura but police is reluctant to arrest the accused because of political pressure.

When contacted, ADC (R) Ehsan Ali Jamali did not attend a call on his cellphone despite repeated attempts.

AC Hira Rizwan said that she would visit the sites where the work is being executed, promising action against the alleged political personalities