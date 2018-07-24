Share:

LAHORE - All the prominent leaders are likely to cast their votes in their respective constituencies except those convicted by the courts.

President of Pakistan is likely to cast his vote in Karachi while Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk will be casting his vote in Swat and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar in Lahore owing to his presence in Lahore registry for hearing important cases. Likewise, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi is likely to cast his vote in Lahore while Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana in Multan. The political parties’ heads will also cast their votes in their constituencies. PTI Chairman Imran Khan will cast his vote in Banigala Islamabad, Tehreek-e-Labbaik chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi in Attock, Raja Parvez Ashraf in Gujjar Khan, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Murree, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Lahore, Ch Parvaiz Elahi and Ch Shujaat in Gujrat, Ch Nisar Ahmad in Chikri, Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq will be present in KP’s Lower Dir area to cast his vote, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in DI Khan, Asif Zardari in Nawab Shah, Bilawal Bhutto in Larkana, MQM’s Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool in Karachi, PSP’s Mustafa Kamal also in Karachi and former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani in Multan. Former PM Nawaz Sharif, her daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (Retd) Safdar will not be able to cast their votes as the date for postal balloting is over. Other political leaders will also cast their votes in their respective polling stations.