Colombia's Mari Sanchez competes in the Women's Weightlifting 69 kg Santch competition, during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC), at the Coliseum of the University of Atlantico in Barranquilla, Colombia



Colombia's Mari Sanchez poses with her gold medal on the podium of the Women's Weightlifting 69 kg Santch competition, during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC), at the Coliseum of the University of Atlantico in Barranquilla, Colombia



Mexico's Ana Torres competes in the Women's Weightlifting 69 kg Clean and Jerk competition, during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC), at the Coliseum of the University of Atlantico in Barranquilla, Colombia



Dominican Republic's Yineisi Reyes competes in the Women's Weightlifting 69 kg Snatch competition, during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC), at the Coliseum of the University of Atlantico in Barranquilla, Colombia