Tuesday | July 24, 2018
Latest
6:17 PM | July 24, 2018
CNS Admiral Abbasi calls on commander Royal Navy of Oman
6:16 PM | July 24, 2018
Thais rescued from cave shave heads ahead of ordination ceremony
5:59 PM | July 24, 2018
US commanders say Afghan strategy boosting peace hopes
5:46 PM | July 24, 2018
ECP directs polling staff to facilitate elderly, transgenders on polling day
5:22 PM | July 24, 2018
Longest lunar eclipse of century expected to visible in Pakistan
4:59 PM | July 24, 2018
35,000 policemen on poll day duties
3:39 PM | July 24, 2018
Imran Khan seeks election win over jailed ex-PM's party
3:38 PM | July 24, 2018
Casualties after several rockets fired into Kabul: police
3:26 PM | July 24, 2018
Nawaz in need of persistant medical attention
3:09 PM | July 24, 2018
NEPRA approves 50 paisa increase per unit hike for June
3:05 PM | July 24, 2018
SC asks records of SB governor's appointment
2:54 PM | July 24, 2018
Islamabad the cheapest, Quetta costliest city of Pakistan: SBP
2:40 PM | July 24, 2018
Bags full of CNICs recovered from NA-125 Lahore
2:36 PM | July 24, 2018
Iran dismisses angry Trump warning against threatening US
2:25 PM | July 24, 2018
Berlin project 'upcycles' refugee boats into bags
2:09 PM | July 24, 2018
Sahibzada assumes charge as new HC of Pakistan to UK
1:29 PM | July 24, 2018
Hundreds missing in Laos after dam collapse: state news agency
1:18 PM | July 24, 2018
Met office forecast heavy rains in Punjab, GB till Sunday
12:43 PM | July 24, 2018
Military fans out across Pakistan ahead of elections
12:26 PM | July 24, 2018
North Korea begins dismantling rocket test site: analysts
YOUR VOTE HERE YOU DREAMS HERE
YOUR VOTE HERE YOU DREAMS HERE
Top Stories
12:24 PM | July 24, 2018
CJP expresses disappointment over NAB's performance in Saaf Pani Case
1:29 PM | July 24, 2018
Hundreds missing in Laos after dam collapse: state news agency
11:13 PM | July 23, 2018
LHC upholds ECP decision on NA-60 polls deferral
11:02 PM | July 23, 2018
Will continue to struggle like Bhutto, Benazir: Bilawal
