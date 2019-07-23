Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police on Tuesday conducted grand search operations in various areas of Golra and Secretariat police stations and arrested 31 suspects, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Umer Khan and SP (City) Aamir Khan Niazi, Rangers, personnel of Counter Terrorism Force, police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad and personnel of other law-enforcement agencies participated in the search operation.

The operations was conducted in the area of 26 No Chungi, Siri Saral, Muslim Colony, Noor Pur Shahan and surroundings.

The officials nabbed 10 suspects from the area of police station Golra and 21 suspects from area of Secretariat police station. During the search operations, 3.440 kilograms hashish, 250 grams heroine, a 7mm rifle, one dagger and 5 bikes were also recovered from them. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a distillery was unearthed by Criminal Investigation Agency in the Bhara Kahu police station limits which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor and wine and arrested five wine sellers.

On a tip off, SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a team under the supervision of DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan and other officials which conducted a raid at the liquor factory situated in a house at Bangash Road in Bhara Kahu.

The police team arrested five culprits later identified as Shehbaz Masih, Farhad Masih, Shahbaz, Qaisar Masih and Babar Yaqub and recovered 1,000 bottles of wine, 6 cans filled with wine, two cars loaded with wine and other material used in the manufacturing process.

A case has been registered against the accused, according to the police.