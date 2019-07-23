Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police arrested a gang of 5 suspects involved in sodomizing a 9-year-old-boy in Dadocha village, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The 5 suspects were identified as Zeeshan Fakhar, Aitsham Fakhar, Saqlain Sajid, Imran and Farhan Amir, against whom a case has also been registered with Police Station Rawat, he added. The police have also produced the accused before the court of an area magistrate and obtained their physical remand for further investigation, he said.

According to him, Saddam Hussain, the victim’s father, lodged a complaint with PS Rawat stating that he was running hardware shop in Dheri Hassanabad. He mentioned that his wife disclosed to him that their son had been living in state of fear for last 15 days. “I called my son and asked him about the reason on which he told me that he was assaulted sexually by Zeeshan, Aitsham, Fakhar, Imran and Farhan in an under-construction building,” he alleged. The applicant requested the police to file a case against the five accused and to arrest them.

Police registered case and held the accused during a raid, the spokesman added.

“We have nabbed all the 5 accused involved in sodomizing a 9-year-old boy,” said City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana in a statement issued here. He said that SP Saddar Rai Mazhar had been tasked to enquire into the matter to punish the accused as per law. The SP briefed the CPO that the victim had been brought to a hospital where doctors confirmed that the boy had been assaulted sexually.

CPO Faisal Rana said that it was not just the worst but also a nefarious crime and those involved in such crimes must be dealt with severely as per the law. “We must also take proactive measures to eradicate the possibility of occurrence for these crimes,” he said, adding that field officers should keep an eye on any habitual abusers on our society. If an incident occurs, then the apprehension of involved culprits is essential as such incidents can distort peace, he said. CPO further stressed upon officers to ensure merit during investigations to ensure no innocent is challaned and likewise no guilty gets away after committing the crime.