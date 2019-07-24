Share:

Kim Kardashian’s personal photographer and friend, who has shot several celebrities and is one of the highly acclaimed names in the industry, has been accused of attempting to solicit nude photos by a model and design student, Sunnaya.

The alleged interaction with the LA-based model and the photographer took place on Sunday through Instagram DMs. She initiated a conversation in response to an advertisement that the photographer had placed, looking for models.

In the screenshots, Hyde purportedly asked her for nude photos in exchange for a free photo shoot to which she replied that she didn’t have any and was “comfortable shooting lingerie and partial nudity”.

The model agreed on doing the nude photo shoot later on but established that she wasn’t going to send any pictures beforehand. The photographer then responded with the cost - 2K, and made it clear that if she agreed on sending them, the shoot would be free; further stating that he wanted to see whether she was “worth it”.

Sunnaya posted the screenshot with the caption “Ur f-ing wack” and when her followers and friends helped her spread the screenshots, he responded with “Suck a fat big d-k”.

The internet has been raging ever since this interaction was brought to light and Hyde has gone on to make his Instagram account private.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande (who has worked with the photographer on several occasions) have commented on the situation and shown full support against this predatory behavior; condemning such misconduct and advising everyone to not give in and look out for one another.