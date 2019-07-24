Share:

Minister for Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has dubbed the culmination of Pakistani leadership’s US trip as “new chapter in history.”

Taking to the micro-blogging website, the Federal Minister tweeted: “Prime Minister Imran Khan-PTI added a new chapter in history with his landmark visit to the US. Miracles are happening for Pakistan one after another since PMIK took over. He trusts only Allah and seeks support from Allah only. He will never ever compromise on Pak & Humanity IA. Pure inspiration!”

The minister hailed the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s contribution to the trip and his meetings with the dignitaries in the United States along with his meeting with the President of the United States Donald Trump.

Earlier, State Minister for Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see Afghan refugees’ return to their homeland with dignity.

Talking to newsmen after attending a ceremony in Islamabad, Afridi said Pakistan playing a vital role in the Afghan peace process.

Relations between both the Islamic states are strengthening with every passing day, he said and added that outstanding issues with Afghanistan are being dealt in a humble manner. “Recently a delegation hailing from Afghanistan met with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.”

Afridi concluded that a peaceful and safe exit of Afghan refugees to their homeland is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.