Share:

I seriously believe that the opposition move to get the Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, removed through a motion of no confidence is a worthless diversion in time wasting.

Allow me to project the given political scene with a broad brush to prove the point.

Nawaz Sharif, the lifelong ‘Quaid’ of the main Opposition Party, the PML-N, is spending time in jail after being sentenced by the Accountability Court these days.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had already disqualified him for holding any public office.

The NAB had nabbed Asif Ali Zardari, a former President and Co-Chairman of the PPP. He is accused of laundering billions through a plethora of “fake” bank accounts.

Shahid Khakan Abbasi, the former prime minister, is also in NAB’s custody and answering a long list of questions to justify his decision of approving a huge contract related to importing gas from Qatar.

Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N President and the opposition leader in the National Assembly, is out on bail. But his sons are now accused of committing multiple acts of corruption.

Hamza, the eldest, remains in judicial custody. Lest you forget, he also happens to be the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly.

One can go on nonstop to underline the reality that almost each front-ranking leader of both the opposition parties seems helplessly stuck in proving his or her honesty and innocence to courts or various corruption-busting outfits.

Most of the opposition legislators also look virtually paralyzed with the fear of being “the next.”

I simply fail to imagine as to how the opposition can furnish any solace for its ranks and file by merely removing Sadiq Sanjrani.

Even with him being there, the number-strong opposition, comprising multiple parties, had clearly established that the Imran government couldn’t legislate by disregarding its majority in the Senate.

With its attempt to remove Sanjrani, the opposition had rather transmitted the feeling that it desperately needs some brownie points to feel good in gloomy times, by just “exposing” the vulnerable sides of the Imran government.

Doing this, some very experienced leaders of the opposition parties, miserably failed to correctly gauge the mood prevailing among the ruling party and its allies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, keeps telling the world that lead stars of the governments preceding his were not “politicians but hardened criminals.” During their turns in power, they ruthlessly indulged in “loot and plunder”.

The time has come to make them sweat in jails, explain the “real sources” of their wealth and surrender the “ill-gotten money” to help the financially broken state in alleviating misery of the poor and marginalized millions of Pakistan.

With an obsessive-looking mindset, the Imran government is just not willing to forget and forgive. It has also decided that the opposition must not feel good, even if temporarily, by removing Sadiq Sanjrani.

If you go by the logic of numbers only, Sanjrani should have posted his resignation, the day a motion of no confidence was submitted to the Senate secretariat.

In a house, comprising 104 members, the Senate Chairman needs the support of at least 53 senators to stay in office. The PTI and its allies don’t have this number. Period.

To keep Sanjrani in his office, the government needs to manage the support of at least 17 senators. And this can only happen if some members sitting on the opposition benches switch loyalties and decide to vote in favor of Sanjrani during the secret balloting.

The government obviously needs to go for mass scale buying or coercion to acquire the said number. And thanks to its self-righteous obsession, the government is surely not shy of indulging in turncoat-producing game. Before being doubly sure of its ‘victory’, though, it certainly needed to delay the final count.

The constitutional and legal experts, working for the government like mercenaries, had employed questionable logic to articulate the position that the opposition could not enforce a head count on a motion of no confidence against the Senate Chairman, in a sitting of the upper house of parliament summoned due to opposition’s requisition.

Only the President has the authority to fix the date of a Senate-sitting, specifically held to dispense with a motion of no confidence against its Chairman.

Little wonder, the Tuesday-sitting of the Senate was instantly “prorogued” without doing any business. The Opposition did not press for its motion. They preferred to let it go, because the President had already summoned a Senate sitting on August 1 to vote on the motion of no confidence tabled against Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Opposition is still very confident that with solid support of “at least 60 senators,” it will remove the incumbent Chairman Senate.

Some of its senators also expect that some of their colleagues from Balochistan could vote to replace Sanjrani with Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, in spite of currently sitting on the treasury benches.

Hasil is the son of Ghaus Bux Bizenjo, a legendary icon widely respected for being one of the pioneers of articulating the “Baluch cause” and the narrative of its grievances accumulated during decades of being ruled by “the other.”

For various reasons, Hasil could surely not savor the mass scale respect his father commanded throughout his career. But people do admire his humility and consistency. Recently, he also had braved the painful treatment of fighting cancer.

His supporters strongly feel that many senators, even from the government side, would want him to hold the office of Chairman Senate, for a short term of 20 months.

Most parliamentary reporters and diehard supporters of the PTI government insist otherwise. They keep reminding that the Prime Minister had personally vowed to protect Sanjrani.

After his coming out into the open, protecting Sanjrani has become a ‘prestige point’ for the PTI government and everything turns justified when things reach at such point.

We have to wait and see until the first day of the next month.