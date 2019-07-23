Share:

GUJRANWALA-Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood has directed all the DCs of the division to boost up measures to avoid spread of the dengue virus in their respective districts.

Addressing a video link conference on Monday, he asked the Health Department to coordinate with district administration and start anti-dengue awareness campaign to educate citizens about anti-dengue measures. He also asked hospitals to allocate separate wards for the dengue patients as per directives of the Punjab government.

The health officials informed the meeting that they had started an anti-dengue awareness drive in the city areas, and three teams in every union council had been set up to launch door-to-door checking of dengue larvae.

It was told in the meeting that from April 8 to July18, a total of 1051043 houses were surveyed by the health teams and only 42 houses found having dengue larva. The commissioner directed the officers concerned to ensure anti-dengue spray at all the open and indoor places where dengue larva could be spotted.

Police bust dacoit gang

Ahmed Nagar police busted a dacoit gang, arrested three accused and recovered stolen cash, goods and illegal arms from them.

According to the police, accused Naveed, Zeeshan and Sohail were related to a dacoit gang and involved in various dacoity and theft incidents. The police recovered Rs730,000 cash, 11 cell phones, 300 Euros, and illegal arms from them. Meanwhile, Wazirabad Saddr police arrested motorcycle thief Zaheer Khan and recovered a stolen motorcycle and Rs160,000 from him.

SSC supplementary

exam from Aug 31

The supplementary exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be commenced from August 31. The education board has also issued revised schedule for the submission of admission form. According to details, admission form can be submitted with single fee till 29th July, with double fee till 5th August, and with triple fee till 9th August 2019.

Police seal illegal petrol pumps

The district administration and police, during a crackdown, sealed 13 illegal petrol pumps and seized the machinery and other equipment there.

According to official sources, the raiding teams conducted raids in Khiali area and arrested accused, namely Abu Bakr, Nauman, Abbas, Israr, Ali, Shakil, Falak Sher, Umer, Ahmed Ali, Khawar, Hussain, Imran and Faisal and got registered cases against them.