Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Army and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 28th PFF National Football Challenge Cup here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Tuesday. Former national team skipper Gohar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion. Organizing Secretary international footballer Basit Kamal, officials, players and large number of spectators were present during the matches. In the first match, Pakistan Army edged out PFF Tigers 1-0 in the thrilling match. After the goalless first-half, Pakistan Army scored a solitary goal in the last minute of the 90-minute match through center striker Jamil Ahmad on the field attempt and thus marched as victorious by scoring a last minute goal. In the second match, CAA surprised Pakistan Railways by a tennis goal margin 6-0, thanks to center striker Muhammad Waheed who made the double hat-trick of the PFF National Challenge Cup by scoring six individual goals in the 4th, 45th, 60th, 71st, 78th and 79th minute on the field attempt.