An Accountability Court of Lahore on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme case against former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif till August 07

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Shehbaz Sharif , Fawad Hasan Fawad and other suspects in the Ashiana scandal before duty judge Wasim Akhter.

During the hearing, former Punjab Chief Minister criticised the anti-graft body for their presentation of “lies”. However, the prosecution responded in opposition and claimed that the politician was attempting to waste the court’s time.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case as the conclusion of the proceedings.

The NAB alleged that Mr Sharif took advantage of being the chief minister of Punjab misused his authority by unlawfully assuming powers of Board of Directors of PLDC.

It said he in connivance with his co-suspects awarded contract to an ineligible proxy firm that resulted in failure of Ashiana housing scheme causing a huge loss to public exchequer.