Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Tuesday that reviewed performance of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and pace of work on various development schemes in the province.

The chief minister gave approval for recruitments to vacant posts of engineering and technical staff and directed the officials to fill the vacant technical posts only in case of urgent need.

The meeting decided to build a flyover to solve the traffic problem at Shahkam Chowk and start road extension project from Defence Road to Labour Colony, Shahkam Chowk.

The chief minister directed the officials to complete repair work on different city roads as soon as possible and added that LDA and the district administration should ensure this in their respective jurisdictions. He said that underpasses should be renovated according to the names assigned to them. He said that complete automation of LDA was agreed upon to ensure organisational transparency. He said that people should be given maximum facilities through application of the latest technology.

The chief minister said that sports complexes construction projects in Lahore should be completed and steps should be taken to identify priorities. He said another IT tower will be built in the old vegetable market adjacent to Arfa Karim IT Tower and nitty-gritty of the project should be decided as soon as possible. He directed the officials to fix the out-of-order streetlights and assured people that maximum facilities will be provided to them in the provincial metropolis.