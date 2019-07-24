Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to jail on a 14-day judicial remand .

During the hearing, the ATC requested the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) to present a complete charge sheet against Hafiz Saeed by August 7.

Hafiz Saeed was arrested by counter Terrorism Department. JuD chief had been charged with gathering funds for banned outfits, stated Punjab chief minister’s spokesperson.

His arrest was lauded by US President Donald Trump who tweeted, “After a ten-year search, the so-called mastermind of the Mumbai terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan.”