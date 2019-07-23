Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Governor of Punjab Ch Sarwar has appointed Dr Athar Mehboob (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) as Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bahawalpur for the period of four years.

Dr Athar Mahboob (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) is an academic leader par excellence. Previously, he was serving as Vice Chancellor of Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan. Earlier, he worked as professor and dean at the DHA Suffa University, Karachi from 2012-15.

He got his PhD in Electrical Engineering from National University of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan in 2005 and obtained BS and MS degrees in Electrical Engineering both from Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida, USA (1992 to 1995). He has over 25 years of teaching, research and industrial experience at various prestigious universities and organisations in Pakistan and abroad.

In addition to teaching and research, over the last 25 years Dr Athar Mehboob has performed IT consultancy assignments for many reputable organisations in public and private sectors.

His consultancy assignments have included PTCL, Pakistan Security Printing Corporation, Peoples Steel Mills, Institute of Bankers, Pakistan, EFU General Insurance, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and many others.

In addition, Dr Athar Mehboob founded Ibn Khuldun Systems in 2005 and had undertaken more than 100 industrial projects in the financial, manufacturing, services and defence sectors.

Based on his tremendous contributions to science, engineering and technology education, Dr Athar Mehboob was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (TI) by the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 14 August 2012.