NOORPUR THAL- Khushab Deputy Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen along with Noorpur Thal Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gujar visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and inspected the facilities being provided to the citizens. CEO Health Khushab Dr Qazi, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Malik Tauqeer Ahmed Qaiser Borana, Tehsildar Malik Shahid Iqbal, THQ Hospital MS Dr Amir Umar, Dr Haji Ahmed Raja, Admin Officer Hafiz Anser and other officers accompanied the deputy commissioner. The DC said that the provision of medical facilities to the citizens was top priority of the government. On the occasion, MS Dr Amir Umar briefed the DC regarding medical facilities being provided to the patients.