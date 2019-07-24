Share:

Fatema Sohail, who recently came out with the accusation of domestic violence against her husband Mohsin Abbas Haider said on Tuesday that she not "terrified of Mohsin for the first time today."

Fatima stated that women are afraid to speak against their abuse or report abuse due to financial dependence on their spouse.

Fatema Sohail, who has also worked in the media, addressed journalists at her residence after meeting Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Kaneez Fatima Chahdar, who had come to discuss the matter of alleged beating.

She disclosed "At the police station, I was not terrified of Mohsin for the first time today,"

Chahdar assured her that her organisation would provide her all possible assistance in this matter.

While a first information report (FIR) has been registered on Tuesday against her estranged husband. Chahdar revealed that the FIR was not registered initially because there had been no medical report.