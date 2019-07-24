Share:

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner to lodge a protest against fresh ceasefire violations along the Line of Control on July 22 and July 23, according to a press release issued by the FO today.

On July 22, according to the FO, cross border firing in the Bogsar sector had caused the death of a 12-year-old boy, Muhammad Riaz, while another 18-year-old teenager Zabi-ullah had sustained serious injuries.

On 23 July 2019, in Hotspring, Jandrot and Banchirian Sectors along LoC, an innocent civilian lady Jan Bibi was martyred while three civilians Mr. Naseem and Parveen Bibi from Hot Spring Sector and Mr. Khalid from Banchirian sector sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons. This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.