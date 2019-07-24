Share:

KARACHI - ederation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President, Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai discussed various issues of bilateral trade and economic relations with authorities of Japan Ministry of Economy and Trade .

The issues under discussion included opening of new bank accounts, said a FPCCI statement on Tuesday.

The Japanese side was represented by Deputy Director General Trade, Haruhisa SOMAYA, Director (South Asia) MIYAKE Yasujiro and Deputy Director Investment Facilitation Takayuki KANAI.

He also informed that many operational bank accounts of Pakistanis in Japan were being suspended for certain reasons. The METI officials informed that the same problem was being faced by Japanese nationals in Pakistan which was hampering the ease of bilateral trade.

President of FPCCI assured METI officials to take up this matter with the Pakistan government and a joint meeting would be held in August 2019 to discuss bilateral banking procedures. METI officials appreciated the of President FPCCI for his efforts.