WAH CANTT - Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government will bring some important changes in the New Aviation Policy 2019 (NAP 2019).

He was talking to media men here at TMA hall on Tuesday. He said the open sky policy would be replaced by fair sky policy under which

the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and domestic air operators would be treated alike. Sarwar said the government planned to revamp PIA and to further enhance its fleet to 45 by phasing-in of 14 new aircraft on gradual basis till 2025.

The minister said PIA was reviving as it had a lot of potential and there existed opportunities for its growth. “Routes that were closed by PIA previously are now being restored, while the management is also focused on adding new profitable routes to the network,” the minister said. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ongoing visit to the United States would strengthen relations between the two countries.