An accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) politician and the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for 10 days in two corruption cases.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented Hamza upon expiration of his remand, in the court headed by judge Ameer Muhammad Khan.

The NAB presented details of financial assets ‘owned’ by Hamza and told the court that during investigation into the cases two more 'benami' companies have been found. “Five billion rupees were transferred,” the court observed.

Meanwhile, Hamza, in his talk to the media, said the incumbent government has put poor people under more financial burden, and the people have been cursing this government.

“Protest is the right of every political party, whereas the government has been observing fascism…the people will lodge protest against inflation and revengeful activities of the government,” he said, adding they were fed up with the current government.