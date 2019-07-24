Share:

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that National Party s (NP) Hasil Bizenjo would be the new chairman of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said that the senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were contacting with the members of his party.

The PPP chairman also accused the government of offering cash the members of his party.

Bilawal said that all political parties would observe Thursday as Black Day, adding, “we have to protect our economic rights.” He appealed the masses to come out for the sake of country.

Mentioning the prime minister’s speech at a rally in Washington, Bilawal said that Imran Khan criticized the opposition in his speech.

“We unconditionally support the prime minister over national interests,” the PPP chairman said and added differences aside, we have to work together for the country.

Bilawal further said Pakistan shouldn’t be made a scapegoat for the failures in Afghanistan.

Regarding Ghotki by-elections, he said it was just a trailer, adding that whoever supported the government would taste defeat.