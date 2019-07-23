Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Capital Territory administration vowed to make possible what apparently seems impossible — the ban on use of polythene bags in Islamabad, from 14th of August.

“Polythene bags will be banned in Islamabad from 14th August. You all are requested to please arrange bio-degradable non-plastic bags for daily use so as to avoid any inconvenience”, said the administration as it also announced that ‘Islamabad will celebrate its freedom from polythene bags on 14th.’

It said that as per Statutory Regulations Order approved by the federal cabinet, the manufacturers of plastic bags would face a fine of Rs50,000 to Rs500,000. The traders of polythene or plastic bags would be fined Rs10,000 to Rs5 million and people found using it would have to pay a fine of Rs5,000.

The decision is a major step towards Clean and Green Islamabad, according to the administration.

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul had, few days back, announced a blanket ban on the use of plastic bags in Islamabad from August 14. “Plastic bags would be banned in the federal capital from August 14 onward,” she had said while addressing a ceremony.

Pakistan ranks 7th in the list of countries affected due to natural disasters. The ICT administration has presented cotton bags as an alternative to plastic bags as it resorted to ‘Say no to plastic bags’ slogan.

“Let’s begin the change by changing ourselves. Let’s refuse to take things in plastic bags. Let’s insist for reusable bags. Our slight change in habits will do miracles for future generations,” Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said on social media. In another post, he said: “We can never get rid of plastic bags if everyone of us doesn’t participate in this campaign. We cannot bring change through (use of) force. Let’s show the world that we can do it.”

A Statutory Regulatory Order under the Pakistan Environmental Protection Act 1997 has been drafted to give legal cover to the proposed ban. According to the ministry, 5,000 cotton bags have been distributed amongst employees of the federal government and more are being procured for distribution in weekly bazaars and other markets free of cost.

Plastic bags are unhealthy and unfriendly towards environment. As the government was working to implement complete ban on use of polyethylene bags in ICT from 14 August, its manufacturing, trading, and sale will be stopped in Islamabad.

The government had given a one-month deadline to the manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers to finish their stock before August 14. According to a report, Pakistan uses 50 billion plastic bags per year.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Tuesday said that the federal government has decided to impose ban on using plastic bags in Islamabad from August 14.

Addressing a news conference, she said that it had now been officially decided that there would be complete ban on use of plastic bags as it was approved in cabinet meeting.

She said that according to a survey, about two million people in Islamabad uses 3 to 4 plastic bags daily, which, she said, is alarming for environment. She said that the Ministry of Climate Change was on board with district administration and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency in this regard. She said that the government had decided to impose penalty of Rs500,000 to Rs50,00,000 on producers and users of plastic bags after deadline.

The minister said that the government was working to implement a complete ban on use of polythene bags in the Federal Capital from 14 of August where its manufacturing, trading and sale will be stopped permanently.

The minister said that the draft policy was shared with the participants and suggestions and inputs were taken to work on the final draft during its preparation process.

The minister while warning the cosmetics industry said that it had been noticed that this industry was using mercury while producing different creams which was dangerous for human skin. She said that the government had also decided to take action against those factories which used mercury in creams and producing low quality creams.

She said that the federal government bears all expenditure worth Rs110 millions of Islamabad Zoo. She said that the Islamabad High Court had given the decision of Islamabad Marghazar Zoo’s custody in favour of her ministry while the administration’s take on it was incomprehensible.

She mentioned, “If anything happened to the birds and animals kept in the zoo, the management will be held responsible as their disgruntled attitude is jeopardizing the wildlife”.