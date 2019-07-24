Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a new direction to Pakistan with his recent visit to the United States.

There is no comparison of Prime Minister Imran Khan with other corrupt politicians as Imran Khan has been making serious efforts to disseminate Pakistan's narrative internationally and also improving the national economy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

During his US visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with US President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, president of World Bank and US investors and leading businessmen.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan also addressed a big Pakistani community gathering at the Capitol One Arena in Washington.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan left for Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday after completing three-day official visit to the United States.