Share:

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Tuesday told the candidates winning as independents in the recently held elections in the erstwhile FATA that they had the right to join any political party of their choice. The winning candidates can formally inform the Election Commission about their decision under Rule 92 (6) of Election Rules 2017. The leader of the political party, joined by the independent, will also formally inform the ECP regarding the joining.