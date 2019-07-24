Share:

LAHORE - Jinnah Hospital has launched an extensive programme for prevention and treatment of hepatitis across the province.

The hospital has started the Outreach Activity Programme for prevention and treatment of hepatitis in financial collaboration with Sheikh Gohar Ejaz Trust.

The Punjab government will provide support for implementing the program with a view to controlling the growing incidence of hepatitis B and C. The disease burden pertaining to liver disorders, particularly Hepatitis B and C, has reached alarming proportions in the recent past, resulting in increase in the requirements of medicines and equipment of endoscopy for diagnostic and treatment of the poor and the needy at different stages of the disease. At least 20 million people in Pakistan are infected with Hepatitis C and B and their number is growing rapidly because of lack of preventive measures and treatment facilities. Around 150,000 people die of the disease every year in the country.

“The number of patients from Lahore and elsewhere from Punjab using the hepatitis prevention and treatment clinic facility of Jinnah Hospital is expected to increase 2-3 folds in the next few years,” said Gohar Ejaz, Chairman Board of Management Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital.