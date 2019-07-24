Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man was found shot dead under mysterious circumstances in Raiwind police precincts on early Tuesday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Mudassar, a resident of Mission Colony. Police sources said the young man was lying on a road near his house with serious bullet injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced as brought dead. A relative of the deceased alleged that Mudassar was shot dead by his girlfriend Hifza Bibi shortly after they met somewhere to discuss an issue. He also claimed that the girl managed to escape from the scene.

When contacted, a police official said they were investigating the killing keeping in view all aspects of the incident. He said the police were searching for the girl who reportedly fled after the firing.