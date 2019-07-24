Share:

SHIKARPUR - An elderly man was gunned down while his two sons sustained grave wounds outside village Fakir, Katcha area of Madeji town, over trivial issue in the vicinity of 20-mile police station, some 150 kilometers off from here, on Tuesday.

According to an official, an elderly man identified as Abdul Fatah Junejo along with his two sons named Muhammad Murad, 18, and Ali Nawaz, 16, were working at their field when a few unknown armed assailants believed to be same community men attacked them and opened indiscriminate firing, which resulting, Abdul Fatah Junejo was killed in the nick of time while his two sons sustained profound wounds, however armed assailants managed to escape after taking resort to aerial firing.

Area police reached the spot and moved the body to Madeji THQ Hospital and injured referred to CMC Hospital Larkana owing to their precarious condition.

The infuriated people blocked the Sukkur-Larkana section by keeping the dead Abdul Fatah Junejo on road and demanded the immediate arrest of killers. After two hours, DSP Madeji reached the spot and assured the protesters and succeeded in reopening the road.

Neither an FIR was registered nor police found any clue of assailants till filling of this news.