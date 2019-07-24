Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had missed the opportunity of conveying message of unity back home.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, on the other hand, termed PM Imran’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at White House on Monday as an ‘embarrassment’ for the nation.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly accused the PM of lying about freedom of press in Pakistan.

He said that Imran Khan was a victim of Nawaz phobia. “PM talked about removing air-conditioner and TV set from Nawaz’s cell. It reflects his mental level,” he said.

Referring to the acceptance of Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, Shehbaz questioned had Pakistan changed its principled stance of resolving Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions?

In a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz showed her contempt for PM Imran by calling him voiceless, timid and compromising.

Shehbaz finds fault with Trump’s offer on Kashmir

“You didn’t have to go to U.S. to reaffirm what is already known about you: that you’re a minion who will surrender to any authority & demand to perpetuate your ill-gotten power. From reneging on every stance that you ever took, to ceding more civilian space, you were an embarrassment”, she stated in one of her tweets.

“Pakistan’s (foisted) representation in the Trump-Selected meeting was voiceless, timid and yielding, to say the least,” her tweet reads.

She challenged PM Imran to order more cases, ban political rallies and their coverage. She termed Imran’s claim about freedom of press in Pakistan a big lie.

“Now come on, order more cases against me, ban my political rallies & coverage & tell the world how petty, scared & vicious you are. Why did you lie about freedom of press when confronted at the White House?” she stated in another tweet.