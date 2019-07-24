Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mazhar Wasim and Khubaib Ahmed excelled in Punjab’s 7-0 thrashing win over Fata in the 65th Muhammad Noor Khan National Hockey Championship 2019, which began at Abdul Sattar Edhi National Hockey Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa, along with former greats and spectators were present during the opening ceremony. Total four matches were played on the inaugural day. KP, Punjab, Port Qasim and PIA registered contrasting victories on the first day against their respective opponents.

Mazhar Wasim of Punjab scored the first hat-trick of the tournament to help Punjab hammer sorry Fata 7-0. Besides Mazhar, it was youngster Khubaib Ahmed, who caught the attention of the legends, as his style and dribbling was reminding them of their peak days. Mazhar scored three goals, while Khubaib contributed one and was also involved in helping Arshad, Ali Bilal and Junaid Iqbal score the other three goals for the winners. Punjab showed great potential, which can help Pakistan hockey in the years to come.

In other matches of the day, KP outclassed Gilgit 11-0. Aamir and Adnan scored a brace for the winners, while Arsalan, Hadi, Faizan, Fahad Khan, Sadiq, Zaheer and Allahdad contributed with one goal apiece. In the third match, Port Qasim registered convincing 6-0 victory against Balochistan. Haris was star as he scored two goals, while AB Rehman, Bilal, Sabihul Hassan and Mehtab struck one goal each for the winners.

In the fourth, PIA had to face stiff resistance against spirited PAF, before winning the encounter 3-1. Ahsan Ullah was the outstanding player for PIA, as his two goals were the difference between both the sides, while Shahzaib scored one for PIA. Zubair scored the only goal for the airmen. In the last match of the day.

