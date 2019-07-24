Share:

ISLAMABAD - A parliamentary committee has showed concern over the closure of some of Mangla’s generation units and observed that the maintenance of units should not come in the peak summer power usage time.

The Senate standing committee that met with Senator Fida Muhammad in chair was informed by the power division that the transmission and distribution capacity will be increased to 26000MW next year.

In ongoing summer average 21000 MW electricity was transmitted by the system with the highest transmission load of 23000 MW and it will be further increased to 26000 MW next summer, said secretary power division Irfan Ali while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Power here.

The committee discussed the installed and peak season generation of hydroelectricity along with details of all power stations in the country.

The committee was informed that the total hydle WAPDA installed capacity is 9,387 MW and IPPs hydle capacity is 382 MW. The average daily hydle generation was told to be 5,191MW of WAPDA and 252MW of IPPs with maximum generation reaching 5,732 MW and 302 MW respectively. The committee was told that three generation units of Mangla are under maintenance which is affecting power generation from the units. The Committee was surprised to know that generation units of Mangla Power Generation system has been out of order for last six months and the country is losing around 400-500 MW of power. Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak expressed concern over the closure of Mangla generation units. Members of the committee observed that the units that produce cheapest electricity should be running at highest possible efficiency and the scheduled maintenance should not come in the peak power usage time. The Committee decided that this discussion will be more fruitful if the ministry of water, WAPDA and IRSA are also present in the next meeting.

The Committee was also informed that power generation depends highly on the level of water release indent given by IRSA because power generation is a by-product of the release of water.

The Committee also held a briefing by K-Electric on overbilling and unscheduled loadshedding as reported in print and electronic media. It was told that K-electric has 29 business centres across the city and hence K-Electric is reachable to any and all customers through running widespread customer complaint call centres. He also told that illegal hook connections in huge numbers have been removed and have been replaced by ABC connections. The Committee was told that all billing is done according to NEPRA guidelines and the system has a strong check mechanism. He said that customer and NEPRA complaints have decreased over time. K-electric has transformed 6000 transformers on ABC out of the 2700 transformers in Karachi. Secretary Power told the committee that rest of the Pakistan is also following this and slowly the system is changing to ABC transformers. The Committee decided to have information from all DISCOs as to in how much time period DISCOs can have ABC transformers in especially high loss areas.